All The Feels

A mother who was overcome with joy excitedly rang a bell to celebrate the end of her cancer treatment.

Lakesha Ball of Baltimore, jumped up and down as she rang "Hope Bell" -- signifying she was cancer-free -- at the Maryland Proton Treatment Center.

Ball, a mom of five, had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017.

Ball's daughter M’Rhaiyah Mitchell told "Good Morning America," "No more stressing, no more sleepless nights worrying about my mama [in> pain. I'm so happy to see her smile."

Mitchell recorded a video of her mother ringing the bell with serious enthusiasm on March 11, and it’s already received more than 21,000 likes.

She went on to say, "When my mom rung that bell I felt a different type of happy. I could not stop smiling and crying."

Ring that bell, girl! It's impossible not to be happy watching this mother of 5 ring the bell after her final cancer treatment. https://t.co/pl2XUblo2h pic.twitter.com/bQcSe0aXEs — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 22, 2019

GMA