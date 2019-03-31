All The Feels

Miami police are already considered heroes by many for the work they do, but a group of officers went above and beyond last week, dressing up as superheroes to brighten the day for kids at Holtz Children's Hospital.

Batgirl, Black Panther, Captain America, and Spider-Man all made the trip, with police officers wearing the iconic super suits.



The officer who was dressed as Spider-Man said, "For us to have the opportunity to come to them, give them some joy, give them some happiness, and also let them know that they are actually the ones that are the superheroes - not us. Their strength is just something that's so motivational that it's a great opportunity for us to be a part of."



For children admitted to the hospital it served as a distraction to the medical problems they face daily, and for the officers who made the trip so special, spreading happiness among the young patients made it all worth it.



The officer continued, "Just seeing the smiles on these kids' faces as we approached their doorway, as we approach their rooms. Their reaction was the best feeling in the world."

ABC 13