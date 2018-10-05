All The Feels

6-year-old Braylon Henson suffers from ectodermal dysplasia – a condition that means he was born without sweat glands. He can’t go outside for recess if the temperature is above 74 degrees Fahrenheit because he may overheat.

School Resource Officer Ronald Saladin saw this and asked Braylon if he wanted to patrol the school with him and even got him a police officer uniform. The two have become best friends and Saladin told the news, quote, “He felt left out, and I didn’t want him to feel left out. His mom was afraid he was going to get picked on and bullied when he came to school. It’s definitely a blessing, like it was meant to be.”

6-year-old Braylon Henson suffers from ectodermal dysplasia – a condition that means he was born without sweat glands. He can’t go outside for recess if the temperature is above 74 degrees Fahrenheit because he may overheat.

School Resource Officer Ronald Saladin saw this and asked Braylon if he wanted to patrol the school with him and even got him a police officer uniform. The two have become best friends and Saladin told the news, quote, “He felt left out, and I didn’t want him to feel left out. His mom was afraid he was going to get picked on and bullied when he came to school. It’s definitely a blessing, like it was meant to be.”