All The Feels

A grandfather performing the "Chicken Dance" with his granddaughter is the sweetest thing you'll see today.

5 year-old McKinly Lester and her "papaw" Jeff Harville were captured on camera dancing at an event at their Church in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.

McKinly 's mom, Chelsey Lester, posted the adorable video on Facebook where it of course has racked up thousands of views, and even made its way to ‘Good Morning America.’

Mom Chelsea told GMA, "He thinks it's hilarious, he can't believe it's gone this far. If you know my dad he would never do anything like this. He is a big guy who's a teddy bear inside."

Lester said the church event had 200 people in attendance, but that didn't stop Harville from picking up a pair of pompoms and joining McKinly.

Chelsea continued, "She has him wrapped around her finger."

GOOD MORNING AMERICA