All The Feels

A Nevada teen is warming hearts with an incredible act of selflessness.

Krystal Preston lives in a suburb of Nevada with her three kids and three dogs. She’s a single mother, and was struggling make ends meet with no means of transportation.

Her oldest son, 13-year-old William Preston, does yard and house work for people in his community to make a little extra money and said, "I saw on YouTube where people get their mom a car and then surprise her with it. I wanted to do that."

William was scrolling through Facebook one day and noticed someone selling a 1999 Chevrolet Metro. He said, "It was really cheap so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it, and at first she said no, and then she thought about it, and then she said yes."

William's dream of buying his mother a car then became a reality telling his mother, "'Mom, I got you a car,' and then she said, 'No you didn't,' and then I said, 'I did,' and she didn't believe me."

Mom Krystal then said, "I lost it, I bawled so bad, I was just like, 'There's no way.' What 13-year-old do you know buys their mom a car, I don't know any, never heard of any. There's no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am."

