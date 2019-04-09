All The Feels

An 11 year old who lost his leg to cancer just finished a Disney 5k!

April 9, 2019
An 11-year-old marked a major milestone when he completed his first-ever 5K, two years after losing his leg to cancer.

There wasn’t a dry eye on the track when Daniel "DJ" Roberts crossed the finish line at the 2019 runDisney Star Wars Rival Run 5K at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fl.

When DJ, who is also an avid "Star Wars" fan, told his family of his goal to complete his first-ever 5K at runDisney's Star Wars Rival Run, they promised to all complete it together.

The 11-year-old started training to make sure his lower leg and prosthetic could walk and run the distance of the track — which spans through different parts of Walt Disney World.

When the big race day finally came, DJ and his family had a support group of over 30 people running with him, including his mom, younger sister and trainer by his side.

“I ran a 5K,” he exclaimed, showing off his medal. Minutes later, the crowd started chanting DJ’s name, creating a picture-perfect moment to celebrate this milestone in his life.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA

