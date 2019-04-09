All The Feels

Late night. The smoke alarm goes off. And the entire apartment is filled with dark smoke.

That’s what Osheana Harrison woke up to in the middle of the night.

Osheana rounded up her three young children and took them to the window of their THIRD FLOOR apartment.

From the window, they could see four policemen responding to the scene as their entire apartment complex was burning.

The fire department had still not arrived, so Osheana began yelling to the policemen below. CATCH MY BABIES!, she yelled.

And so from three floors up, Osheana started dropping her children into the waiting arms of the police.

Thanks to their actions Osheana and her kids were safe and unharmed.