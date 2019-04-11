All The Feels

An 80th birthday bash for a beloved elementary school janitor in Georgia is taking the internet by storm.

Haze Mabry works at Pike County Elementary School, and last week when he showed up to work, instead of clean-up duty, Mabry was greeted by hundreds of students who threw him the perfect 80th birthday party.

Lining the hallways with banners, balloons and homemade cards, nearly 800 students broke into song, singing Mabry 'Happy Birthday.' Many even got out of line to give the long-time school janitor a big hug.

Mabry said in an interview with The Washington Post, “They’re like my children. I’m like the old lady in the shoe.”

He's worked at the school for 13 years, arriving at 6:30 a.m. each day and doesn't clock out until 5:30 p.m.

Mabry, an Army veteran, says he doesn't know every name of each child, but he knows their faces. The school says he is truly the heart of the campus, and “deserves to be celebrated BIG!"

FOX 26