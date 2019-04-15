All The Feels

First there were 10. Then there were 17.



A Kansas family almost doubled on National Siblings Day, when they adopted seven children. The brothers and sisters are all from the same family.



Gary and Lisa Fulbright already had ten other children when they opened their doors, and their hearts, to these new additions. They range in ages from 3 to 12 years old.



Emerson is the oldest child in the family. She will be 13 next week. She said she loves having a dad, because she doesn't know her biological father.



The siblings were foster children. It's rare that children, especially this many from the same family, are adopted together.



For Gary and Lisa, they said they're going to love their new children who have a forever home with them - and are looking forward to all their future grandchildren!

ABC 13