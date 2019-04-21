All The Feels

There's no arguing that being a parent and a student is a major juggling act, but it sure does help when someone is willing to hold your baby.

Katie Lewis is a 22-year-old single mom in level 4 of nursing school, and is set to graduate with a bachelor of science in nursing on May 2. Her baby, Allie, is just a few weeks old.

Katie told Good morning America, "During my pregnancy I was diagnosed with hyperemesis. I was throwing up all day everyday. It was a really rough. During two of my tests I was running out of the testing room to go throw up in a trash can in the hallway. There were times where I was ready to give up on school.”

She did 16 weeks of clinicals in six weeks in order to spend time with her baby when she arrived.

Katie jokingly told her professor, Dr. George, that she was upset to leave her two-week-old baby for the first time, but her professor said that she would have been happy to hold her. Well, fast forward three weeks and she got to hold her during Katie’s test.

"Dr. George without hesitation just held and rocked my sick and fussy baby throughout the entire test. Teachers like Dr. George are who’s making nursing school possible for all of us, but especially single moms.”

