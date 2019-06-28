All Star Astros

This year, the voting for Major League Baseball's All Star Game was a little different. For the first time, it was a new two-step voting process for the starting position players. First, a general election was held to select three finalists at each position in each league. A second vote then selected the starters at each position from the three finalists.

It probably wouldn't have made much of a difference for the Astros. Three players have been selected as starters: Alex Bregman at 3rd base, and two outfield spots for Michael Brantley and George Springer, respectively.

MLB officially announced the voting results during a live ESPN broadcast Thursday evening.

It is possible other Astros will be selected to the game, specifically Justin Verlander.

Congrats, Astros!!!