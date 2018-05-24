American Parents Invented 1,100 New Baby Names In 2017

The website Quartz analyzed all of the Social Security Administration's new data on baby names last year, and they found that American parents 1,100 new baby names in 2017. But even though these names had never been used before, some of them were surprisingly common last year.

The most popular new name was Camreigh (like the Toyota??). 91 parents gave their kids that name.

The second-most popular new name was Asahd, which was given to 58 babies.

The third-most popular new name was Taishmara which went to 38 babies.

Some of the other popular new made-up names last year were Kashdon, Draxler, Noctis, Ledgen, Miraclle with two "Ls," and Cersei.