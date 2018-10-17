Americans Will Spend Half a Billion Dollars on Halloween Costumes For Pets
Are You Dressing Your Pet Up For Halloween?
October 17, 2018
The National Retail Federation is saying that Americans will be spending around $480 MILLION on costumes for their pets this Halloween!
That's more than DOUBLE what we spent in 2010!
Instagram can be blamed for this. People LOVE posting pics of their pets all dressed up!
The above picture is Sarah Pepper's dog dressed up as Yoda :)
He's gonna be a pirate this year!