Apps To Help You Track Your Kids On Halloween

October 31, 2018
The Morning Mix
Sarah Pepper
Thanks to MSN who put together a list and easy to follow instructions to keep your kids safe this Halloween. 

If you have an iPhone and your kids have one or an iWatch. You can download the Find My Friends app and you can track your kids from that.  You send a request to your friend, your kid, and then you can track them from there. 

In Facebook Messenger, you can share your live location. To work it you just open up a conversation and click the more icon. Then select the location and now you're sharing your location with your friend or parent. 

If you have an Android phone, Life360 is very popular. It's free and it will allow you to share your location and send messages to your family in your circle. 

 

 

