Are You An "Adult Child?"

According to a new survey at the Daily Mail, the average person doesn't think they're grown up until age 33. It's actually probably a lot older than that! Here are the top 10 signs that you're right; you are not grown up and you're still suffering "adult child" syndrome:

1. Binge watching an entire season of a TV show in a weekend.

2. Getting a tattoo.

3. Being in group text chats with your friends.

4. Using Snapchat's selfie filters.

5. Buying a pair of limited edition sneakers.

6. Listening to pop music.

7. Voting for someone on a reality singing show.

8. Going to a music festival.

9. Regularly raiding your cupboards for cookies.

10. Using a "funny" phone case.

Some things that just missed the top 10 are: waiting in line for a new iPhone, chugging beer, using a selfie stick, dumping someone because you're not ready for anything serious, and dying your hair crazy colors.