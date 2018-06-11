Are You An "Adult Child?"

Here are the top signs you still don't want to really grow up...

June 11, 2018
According to a new survey at the Daily Mail, the average person doesn't think they're grown up until age 33. It's actually probably a lot older than that! Here are the top 10 signs that you're right; you are not grown up and you're still suffering "adult child" syndrome:

1.  Binge watching an entire season of a TV show in a weekend.

2.  Getting a tattoo.

3.  Being in group text chats with your friends.

4.  Using Snapchat's selfie filters.

5.  Buying a pair of limited edition sneakers.

6.  Listening to pop music.

7.  Voting for someone on a reality singing show.

8.  Going to a music festival.

9.  Regularly raiding your cupboards for cookies.

10.  Using a "funny" phone case.

 

Some things that just missed the top 10 are:  waiting in line for a new iPhone, chugging beer, using a selfie stick, dumping someone because you're not ready for anything serious, and dying your hair crazy colors.

 

