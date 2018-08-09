Are You Dating Out Of Your League?

When it comes to online dating CNN reports that online daters are chasing after people who are 25% "more desirable" than they are. Interesting fact, the higher out of your league someone is, the longer the messages are you tend to write them. So how well does it work? Well over 150,000 people were studied and out of that, the hope for men was to receive a response from 1 out of the 5 people they reached out to.

So how does that desirability work?

Check out some stats from the survey:

Women desirability starts to drop from the time she's 18

Men on the other hand peak around age 50

When it comes to education, the more for me the better, women peak at undergraduate.

If you wanna read the full study. Check it out here.