Are You Prepared For A Medical Emergency?

Geoff shared the story of what happened to him on the weekend. Their middle daughter's classmate had a birthday party at Hermann Park. The little boy's grandfather then had an episode which required two of the parents (both doctors) in attendence to perform CPR. Thankfully, he's okay!

But it got us thinking: are you really prepared in an emergency? Geoff and Lauren are going to be taking a class from a local nurse at the studio this morning!

Where else can you go to get CPR instruction? What has worked for you? How often do you get re-certified?