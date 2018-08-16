Are You Smarter Than The Morning Mix?

1st grade math: There are 8 hats. There are the same number of black hats as there are red hats. How many black hats are there? A: 4

2nd grade science: which one of these is a natural source of water? Faucet, river, bottle A: river

3rd grade English and spelling: What is the word used to describe a preface or introduction in a book? Forward, Foreward, or Foreword? A: Foreword

4th grade science: germs are insects, plants, microscopic organisms, diseases. A: microscopic organisms

4th grade science: a ferris wheel is an example of what kind of simple machine? Incline plane, lever, fixed pulley, wheel and axle. A: wheel and axle

5th grade English: How many prepositions are in this sentence? 'The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog.' A: 1

5th grade English: Molly can type almost 100 words per minute! Which word is the correct one to use when describing how she types? Fast, Quickly, or Speedy. A: Quickly

6th grade math: If 6x+3 = 15, what is the value of 6x-3? 6, 9, 12. A: 9

6th grade math: Two angles of a triangle measure 35 degrees and 65 degrees. What is the measure of the third angle of the triangle? A: 80 degrees