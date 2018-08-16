Are You Smarter Than The Morning Mix?
The kids are back in school, so are you able to pass the test? Sarah and Lauren took Mr. Geoff's class!
1st grade math: There are 8 hats. There are the same number of black hats as there are red hats. How many black hats are there? A: 4
2nd grade science: which one of these is a natural source of water? Faucet, river, bottle A: river
3rd grade English and spelling: What is the word used to describe a preface or introduction in a book? Forward, Foreward, or Foreword? A: Foreword
4th grade science: germs are insects, plants, microscopic organisms, diseases. A: microscopic organisms
4th grade science: a ferris wheel is an example of what kind of simple machine? Incline plane, lever, fixed pulley, wheel and axle. A: wheel and axle
5th grade English: How many prepositions are in this sentence? 'The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog.' A: 1
5th grade English: Molly can type almost 100 words per minute! Which word is the correct one to use when describing how she types? Fast, Quickly, or Speedy. A: Quickly
6th grade math: If 6x+3 = 15, what is the value of 6x-3? 6, 9, 12. A: 9
6th grade math: Two angles of a triangle measure 35 degrees and 65 degrees. What is the measure of the third angle of the triangle? A: 80 degrees