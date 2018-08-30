Astros' Fan Fighting Cancer Adds To Her "Stros Bucket" List

Meet 15-year-old Haiden Land. Haiden is fighting cancer and this week, the Astros let her cross another item off her "Stros Bucket" list.

Haiden got to sit in the Diamond Club during Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

Her mother said she only has a few months left to live and being at that game was A HUGE FAMILY EVENT!

She also got to meet some of the Astors players and they said they are rooting for her!

Click here to see the full story from ABC 13.