Astros Meet With Their Number One Fan, Chloe
You remember Chloe? The girl at the Astros game who was cheering so loudly for her favorite team and a woman told her, quote, "Enough".
8yr old Chloe was cheering at Sunday’s @astros game when a fan sitting in front yelled, “enough!” Chloe’s mom says she has DMDD (Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder) which means she can’t comprehend emotions greater than that of a toddler. Her cheering abruptly stop. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/auhg4mDKB7— Stephen Morgan Fox26 (@StephenOnFOX) September 25, 2018
The Astros came to her defense and told her to cheer as loudly as she wanted and Lance McCullers even invited her to the ALDS game 1.
Yesterday, she got to meet her favorite players.
8-year-old Chloe Beaver, who got yelled at by another #Astros fan during a game for cheering too loudly, gets to meet many of the players today during the team's closed workout. Chloe came away with a Jose Altuve shirt, a bunch of autographs & an official 2018 postseason baseball pic.twitter.com/Aamj4nKfUM— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 2, 2018