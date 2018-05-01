Avengers Assemble! The Top Ten Superpowers We Want To Have

"Avengers: Infinity War" might break every blockbuster record ever! If you don't know anything about the comic book movie, it has dozens of superheroes with various powers. So which superpower would you want (besides the ability to make billions of dollars from a movie)? A new survey at SWNS Digital asked 2,000 people to name any superpower they wish they could have.

Here are the top 10:

1. Invisibility.

2. Being able to fly.

3. Time travel.

4. Teleportation.

5. Super healing abilities.

6. The ability to communicate telepathically.

7. Immortality.

8. Super strength.

9. Shapeshifting.

10. Super intelligence.