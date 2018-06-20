The Average Person Spends 284 Days Dreaming About Being On Vacation

When you're sitting at work, do you ever zone out and start daydreaming about being anywhere else?

According to a new survey at the New York Post, the average person spends 284 days of their life dreaming about being on vacation.

That's based on 113 hours a year for 60 years (about 18 or 19 minutes every day).

That might sound like a lot, but the study found there's a lot of stuff that gets us thinking about traveling. The survey found the average person sees 2.4 photos on social media every single day of other people on vacation. And it also found that tons of movies make us wish we were traveling (everything from "Lord of the Rings" to "Mamma Mia").