Baby's First Word? Not Mama, but Alexa!

Your baby hears you saying "Hey Alexa," "Hey Siri," or "Hey Google" all the time. So this story from The Sun shouldn't be much of a surprise.

There's a couple in England, and their baby's his first word was "Alexa" because he constantly heard his parents talking to their Amazon Echo and telling Alexa to do things.

And they say their kid was happy when he would say Alexa because it would always respond, "Sorry, I didn't get that," and they'd laugh.