Barry Williams "Greg Brady" Joins The Morning Mix

Barry Williams, who we all know as "Greg Brady" was in the studio yesterday promoting ME TV To find out where to watch MeTV in Houston visit our website at MeTV.com.

What we love about Barry is how he has embraced the character of Greg Brady and incorporated that into his whole life. Barry now lives in Branson, Missouri.

Barry was very candid in sharing his memories about the Brady Bunch, which are REALLY GOOD! Fun fact about the show Geoff Sheen quotes the "Brady Bunch" to Sarah Pepper and Lauren Kelly ALL THE TIME and when they don't know, he says "Come on Brady Bunch". So we thought it would be fun to see who knew more about the "Brady Bunch". Geoff Sheen or Greg Brady.

Here's our full interview with Barry Williams and also the trivia game. Enjoy!