Battle Of The Bad Tinder Dates

Danika's Date

This guy told me he had this band he wanted me to check out with him and gave me the venue, which was kind of shady but he said he had tickets for me and it was this great up and coming group. I get there and realized the minute I get there it’s HIS BAND! I look around and there’s like 9 people there and as I start talking to two of the other girls, they too had been invited by this guy to see “This amazing band”. We left and went to a bar down the street and I made two new friends.

Jake's Date

I met this girl on Tinder. We hit it off, we had all this stuff in common and I was really into her. So we decided to meet up. I get to the bard early and she texts me and says “I’m here where are you?”. I told her at the bar and I turned around and knew IMMEDIATELY who it was! I dated this crazy chick about two years and apparently she’s still not over it cause she CATFISHED ME on TINDER!

She just came up and said hope you know how it feels to have your world come crashing down. Smiled and walked out.

SERIOUSLY! ​