Battle Of The Bad Tinder Dates 9-17-18

Date 1

My guy was super hot in his pictures so I made sure that we facetimed before I agreed to meet him because I wanted to make sure that he looked like his pictures. He did. We had a ton of the same interests. Everything was going great! We had a great conversation. Great dinner. We went for a drink after dinner and that’s when he said that he was having a great time but he wanted to let me know, he’s married. Separated but married! He’s been separated for about four months and I know it makes me sound awful but to me, he’s still MARRIED! Sorry, that’s something you should have said ahead of time!

Date 2

This guy didn’t understand personal space. We went to a bar and sat at a booth and he sat on the same side as I did. It took him about five minutes before he had his hand on my leg. I tried to scoot a bit further away from him to the point I almost fell out of the booth! He talked right in my face, he was basically sitting on my lap. DUDE I JUST MET YOU!

No thanks!