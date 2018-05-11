Best Lessons You Learned From Your Mom

Moms have a way of teaching us without us knowing we are being taught. They are our first and original Yoda.

As I got older I realized lessons I learned from my mom that I had no idea I was learning at the time but someone, she planted them deep inside of me.

I wanted to share some of them with you.

1. You can do anything for a year.

Her reasoning was life is tough sometimes and you may wanna quit, but stick it out. If after a year you don't wanna do it anymore, you can quit. She taught me this during swimming after we moved to Indiana. It was a new team, a new style of coaching, new teammates and I didn't like it. I wanted to quit but she said you can do anything for a year. So I did and I was so glad that I did because I met some awesome friends!

2. Be nice to the people you meet. You don't know their struggle.

My mom has a servants heart and believes people deserve the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise. You don't know why someone may be short with you or what they are going through and sometimes, they just need some kindness.

3. If someone lies to your face, they will lie behind your back.

I can't handle a liar. I can't. Especially if you are called on it and double down because if someone has the audacity to lie to your face, imagine what they will do behind your back.

4. Don't judge someone, their best may not be your best but it may be the best they have.

A person's clothes or appearance or outward appearance has never been a factor in my life. I don't judge it. I HATE fashion police, I don't like people who judge someone's outfit but you have no idea, that may be the best they have and because you feel it's "below you" that somehow gives you a reason to belittle. NOPE. Don't have time for that.

These are just a few and please add yours.