Birthday Cats And College Football Fans Are Giving Us All The Feels

Some people show their support for their favorite sports team with a jersey, a hat, or one of those foam fingers but, for one young cancer survivor, he reps his favorite team with something unique to him: a prosthetic eye.

According to the Des Moines Register, at the age of 2, Colton Barker was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the retina that shows up mostly in young children which resulted in him having a life-saving procedure to have his right eye removed. Now, eight years later, Colton is still cancer-free.

In place of his natural eye, Colton (who is from Sioux City, Iowa) was recently gifted a prosthetic eye that highlights something really important to him: a Tigerhawk logo to represent the University of Iowa's football team, the Hawkeyes.

Colton's dad, Justin Barker, says his son's reaction was "priceless" and that he was "totally shocked," "amazed," and "so excited" when it was presented to him.

Justin says "His friends and classmates all think it is very cool. Colton has been very open and honest with his peers, including taking his prosthetic eye to 'show and tell' so that his friends didn't see him as different."

Dad concluded, "He goes out of his way to include everyone. His attitude is infectious and he always SEES the best in people."

Living to be 103 is an amazing feat in itself. So when it was time for Lillian Grant to celebrate her birthday, she didn’t have to think very hard about what she wanted.

A week before Lillian Grant was set to have her 103 birthday, an administrator at the senior living center she lives at asked her what she wanted for her birthday.

Her response, simple “A sweet cat like Sammy”. Sammy had been Lillian’s cat and had passed away a few years ago and she missed her dearly. So the administrator called a local animal shelter and during Lillian’s birthday celebration, which by the photos, she chose hamburgers for her birthday dinner. An animal control officer walked up carrying an animal carrier.

When he you see Lillian’s face light up it will warm your heart when she meets her new best friend, Marley.

Workers say that Lillian and Marley are now inseperable and they both got a gift that day, and that gift, is love. ​

Check out the pictures of Lillian and Marley!