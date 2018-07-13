Boy Or Girl

Every parent remembers finding out whether their child was going to be a boy or a girl. It's incredibly nerve-wracking!

NBA player Gordon Hayward (he plays for the Boston Celtics, but doesn't live full time in Boston) has two daughters. He CLEARLY wanted his third child to be a boy. How do we know? Video evidence:

BREAKING: Gordon Hayward is the first man to hope he has a son. https://t.co/QWrcGHwpBD — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) July 11, 2018

Now, Gordon is taking a lot of criticism for being less than enthusiastic about girl #3!

I cannot say I blame him though. Every man wants a son and every woman wants a daughter. Hayward's wife already has her two! Why can't he have a boy?

Even though we had a boy first and a girl second, when it was time for kid #3, my wife wanted another girl and I wanted another boy. She won! When the lab tech saw the look on my face when we found out we were having another girl, she even said I didn't look thrilled. My response? "Hey, if you want to pay for the second wedding I just found out I was paying for, I'll turn this frown upside down!"

I'm just saying it happens. Don't feel bad, Gordon!