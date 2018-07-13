Boy Or Girl
NBA player Gordon Hayward was less than enthused that his wife is having another daughter. But can you blame him?
Every parent remembers finding out whether their child was going to be a boy or a girl. It's incredibly nerve-wracking!
NBA player Gordon Hayward (he plays for the Boston Celtics, but doesn't live full time in Boston) has two daughters. He CLEARLY wanted his third child to be a boy. How do we know? Video evidence:
BREAKING: Gordon Hayward is the first man to hope he has a son. https://t.co/QWrcGHwpBD— Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) July 11, 2018
Now, Gordon is taking a lot of criticism for being less than enthusiastic about girl #3!
I cannot say I blame him though. Every man wants a son and every woman wants a daughter. Hayward's wife already has her two! Why can't he have a boy?
Even though we had a boy first and a girl second, when it was time for kid #3, my wife wanted another girl and I wanted another boy. She won! When the lab tech saw the look on my face when we found out we were having another girl, she even said I didn't look thrilled. My response? "Hey, if you want to pay for the second wedding I just found out I was paying for, I'll turn this frown upside down!"
I'm just saying it happens. Don't feel bad, Gordon!