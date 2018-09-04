California Police Officer Adopts Homeless Woman's Baby

Ofc Whitten was working when he came across a homeless woman who needed some help. Whitten had been checking on the woman for months. She was battling a drug addiction.

She was asking for help, but it wasn't for her, it was for her unborn baby. She asked they find a good home and family for the baby. Ofc Whitten is a proud father of three girls and according to the Facebook post below he, quote, opened his heart and his home to this baby."

The baby was officially adopted and is NOW a member of the Whitten family!

You can see the Facebook post below.