California Police Officer Adopts Homeless Woman's Baby

California Police Officer Adopts Homeless Woman's Baby

September 4, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Sarah Pepper
Shows
The Morning Mix

Ofc Whitten was working when he came across a homeless woman who needed some help.  Whitten had been checking on the woman for months. She was battling a drug addiction. 

She was asking for help, but it wasn't for her, it was for her unborn baby. She asked they find a good home and family for the baby. Ofc Whitten  is a proud father of three girls and according to the Facebook post below he, quote, opened his heart and his home to this baby."

The baby was officially adopted and is NOW a member of the Whitten family! 

You can see the Facebook post below. 

Tags: 
Officer adopts baby