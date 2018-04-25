Can A Married Man Buy His Administrator An Expensive Gift?

I have a friend whose boss is going out of town for the rest of the week so yesterday, he brought her administrators gift in. It was an Hermes scarf. Now, I don't know much about that stuff but I know they are expensive!

When she took it home to show her husband he thought it was HIGHLY inappropriate because you don't buy gifts like that for a married woman from a married man. He said it was TOO MUCH and that she should give it back.

I have never received that expensive of a gift from a boss but I would think you would be flattered. Her husbad is determined the gift means more than just the gift.

Thoughts?