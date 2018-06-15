Can Trent's Ex-Wife Keep Him From His Daughter On Father's Day

I am a divorced dad with a 6-year-old little girl. Our divorce was amicable and my ex-wife and I have always had a good co-parenting relationship. Until I started seeing someone, that's when her attitude changed. She and I switch off every other weekend and I never felt like I needed a lawyer to determine weekends and visitations it has always been easy but this weekend is NOT my weekend and I asked you ex-wife if I could have our daughter for Father's Day and she said, it was "her weekend" and she already had two birthday parties and a play date on Sunday. She said I was more than welcome to come to the parties on Saturday and the play date but this I would like some father-daughter time alone with my daughter. I know she's hurt I am seeing someone, and I don't want to get a lawyer involved but I also want to see my daughter and have my family have a father's day. I know that is hard for my ex-wife but it's the right thing to do. I don't know how to approach this with her without making what was a good relationship, bad. I also don't want my daughter caught in the middle.

I don't know what to do.

What should Trent do?