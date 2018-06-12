Can You Know In A MONTH If You've Found The ONE?

The biggest news of the day is Ariana Grande's engagement to SNL's Pete Davidson...after only about a MONTH of dating!

That has us asking the question: Can you REALLY know if you've found the ONE after that short amount of time?

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged after a few weeks of dating, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively.

A source at US WEEKLY did say that “They are looking forward to a very long engagement together,” but STILL!

Geoff Sheen knew his now wife Jillian was the one on their first date, and they were married less than 4 months later. What do you think? Is there a certain amount of time you "should" date before getting engaged? Or is it true...WHEN YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW?