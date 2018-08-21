Can't Stop Singing The 'Baby Shark Song?' NEITHER CAN WE!

This song is taking over!

August 21, 2018
Every once in a while, I'm sure your kids get hooked on a song that they just sing over and over.

And over, and over.

Ladies and gentlemen, I introduce to you, THE BABY SHARK SONG! Take a listen, but beware...you won't be able to stop singing it!

Did you take a listen to it? YOU'RE WELCOME.

This song has literally taken over, and people all over can't get enough of it...or get it out of their head! My nephews and niece can't turn away once it comes on! Whataburger even got in on the action on their Twitter page:

