Celebrate May The Fourth Be With You This Weekend
You can head to Sam Houston Race Park Tonight from 7pm-11pm
They are hosting May the Fourth Be with You celebration with a live horse race and a free lightsaber to the first 1,000 attendees.
Head over to the Museum of Natural Science from 7pm-10pm
They are asking you to join the dark side. For $25 you can "mix and mingle" with your friends and enjoy coktails, food trucks and two DJ's.
May The 4th Dark Side Beer Release Party at City Acre Brewing Co.
From 11 am - 11 pm
City Acre Brewing Co.,
3418 Topping St
Houston , TX 77093 United States
It's the release of their Dark Side Stout.
May the 4th Party at BAKFISH Brewing Company
From 5 pm - 8 pm
No cover. Come and enjoy some brews and time with your fellow Star Wars Fans.
1231 E Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581 United States
For those wanting to Volunteer
May the 4th Be With You: Star Wars Community Night at Houston Food Bank
This is going to start with a short volunteer event from 6pm to 7pm and it's going to be followed by Star Wars games and activities.