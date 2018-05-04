Celebrate May The Fourth Be With You This Weekend

You can head to Sam Houston Race Park Tonight from 7pm-11pm

They are hosting May the Fourth Be with You celebration with a live horse race and a free lightsaber to the first 1,000 attendees.

Head over to the Museum of Natural Science from 7pm-10pm

They are asking you to join the dark side. For $25 you can "mix and mingle" with your friends and enjoy coktails, food trucks and two DJ's.

May The 4th Dark Side Beer Release Party at City Acre Brewing Co.

From 11 am - 11 pm

City Acre Brewing Co.,

3418 Topping St

Houston , TX 77093 United States

It's the release of their Dark Side Stout.

May the 4th Party at BAKFISH Brewing Company

From 5 pm - 8 pm

No cover. Come and enjoy some brews and time with your fellow Star Wars Fans.

1231 E Broadway St

Pearland, TX 77581 United States

For those wanting to Volunteer

May the 4th Be With You: Star Wars Community Night at Houston Food Bank

This is going to start with a short volunteer event from 6pm to 7pm and it's going to be followed by Star Wars games and activities.