Husband proposes again!

A couple in Southern California have something to smile about after returning to their home in Southern California after losing it to the wildfires. They found Laura’s wedding and engagement rings in the ashes!

She had taken the rings off the night before and was getting ready for bed when the fires broke out, they only had minutes to get them and their two daughters, three dogs, and a cat out to safety!

When Ishu, Laura’s husband found the rings, he got down on one knee and proposed again!

The photo has gone viral!