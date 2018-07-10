Husband proposes again!
A couple in Southern California have something to smile about after returning to their home in Southern California after losing it to the wildfires. They found Laura’s wedding and engagement rings in the ashes!
She had taken the rings off the night before and was getting ready for bed when the fires broke out, they only had minutes to get them and their two daughters, three dogs, and a cat out to safety!
When Ishu, Laura’s husband found the rings, he got down on one knee and proposed again!
The photo has gone viral!
#HolidayFire- Having lost their Fairview Ave home of 3 years Friday night, Ishu and Laura Rao returned w Santa Barbara Co Fire to let Laura search for her wedding ring. She found the damaged Tiffany ring & Ishu promptly dropped to a knee and asked her to marry him again. pic.twitter.com/GVUgO8dgTJ— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 8, 2018