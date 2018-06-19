Couple Gets Married In The Middle Of A Southwest Flight

Talk about love being...IN THE AIR!

Ever thought about walking down the aisle on an airplane to exchange vows??

According to People, a couple who met on Match.com were married aboard their Southwest Airline flight in front of an entire airplane of witnesses. All together now, "Awwwwww!!"

Skylee Campbell shared videos of the moment on Facebook, as Michael and Renee got married in front of an entire plane of travelers heading toward Baltimore from Las Vegas.

The story goes on: they walked down the aisle [of airplane seats> to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” while Renee smiled at her fiancé Michael. She wore a white wedding dress, a white veil and a small yellow rose as she reached Michael, dancing the last few steps toward him.

The flight’s pilot, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle, officiated their wedding through the intercom – and he wowed the crowd with his hilarious but yet emotional service.