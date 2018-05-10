Couple From Katy,Texas Getting Married At Disney World On 'GMA' Today

During a segment on Good Morning America last week, Alexis Preston and Jay Patel from Katy, Texas were told they were winners of a special Disney World giveaway.

They started planning a wedding, but Hurricane Harvey got in the way until this wedding contest from GMA gave Preston a chance to share her story.

Jay and Alexis knew they were finalists for the free wedding at Disney World but had no idea they had won until last Wednesday morning.

Patel proposed at Cinderella's Castle during their recent trip to Disney World, and the couple will say their vows this morning on ‘GMA’ live form the park.