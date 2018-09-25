Couples Are Now Going to Therapy For Help Dealing with Their In-Laws

Apparently, more and more couples who don't really have any problems with each other are going to therapy . . . to get help dealing with their IN-LAWS.

Apparently being married is a being made even harder by in-laws! Peter Pearson is a relationship coach and he says that one in FIVE couples come to see him about help with their in-laws.

There seem to be TWO main problems.

1. Someone is jealous of how much time their partner spends with their family.

2. Someone doesn't get along with the other's parents.

Pearson said you need to deal with these issues because, quote, "Most of the time, it does not get better" on its own.

Do you have issues with your in-laws? If so is it this bad?