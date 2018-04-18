Dad Goes Viral For April Blizzard Photos Taken 35 Years Apart

A family in Burnsville, Minnesota, made the most of an April blizzard by recreating a family photo from a record-breaking snowstorm that happened on the SAME day 35 years ago.

In a great father and son moment, 2-and-a-half-year-old Aaron Brown had his picture taken with his father shoveling snow after a whopping 14 inches of snow fell in what is still the worst April snowstorm in Minnesota’s history. That happened on April 14, 1983.

When a storm blew in over the weekend — April 14, to be exact — Brown received a message from his brother, reminding him of the old family photo.

History repeats itself. My son and I today, Dad and me 35 years ago to the day. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/bxkoDQU914 — Aaron Brown (@atbrown630) April 15, 2018

Brown told Yahoo Canada Style, “It was too cool of a coincidence not to try and recreate. We just wanted to do something neat because the days matched.”

Twelve inches of fallen snow prevented him from visiting his father, but the family quickly improvised, and Aaron recreated the photo with his 3-year-old son, Wyatt. Exactly 35 years later!

A while later, Brown’s wife began receiving text messages that the photo had gone viral. Brown’s tweet received 140,000 likes, 19,000 retweets and hundreds of comments.