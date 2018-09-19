Is Dating While Separated Cheating On Your Spouse?

This is what happened to Monica

Everything was going great! We had a great conversation. Great dinner. We went for a drink after dinner and that’s when he said that he was having a great time but he wanted to let me know, he’s married. Separated but married! He’s been separated for about four months and I know it makes me sound awful but to me, he’s still MARRIED! Sorry, that’s something you should have said ahead of time!

So it got us talking as to whether or not this is cheating or not. If you are technically married but you are separated and you are dating. Is that cheating?

If you were really into a guy or girl and they were married but separated you would call it off?