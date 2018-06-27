DeAndre Hopkins Wants To Work Out With YOU Today!

Houston Texan DeAndre Hopkins wants to share his football knowledge with future stars. The wide receiver took to his Twitter account and is giving young athletes quite the opportunity.

This is what the tweet says:

Any young athletes wanna get some work in meet me at Herman park Miller Outdoor theatre tomorrow at 9am — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 26, 2018

The tweet was sent yesterday, so that means he was referring to THIS morning...at 9a.

So if working out and meeting one of your favorite Houston Texans has ever been on your to-do list, today is the day to do it!

ABC 13