DeAndre Hopkins Wants To Work Out With YOU Today!

June 27, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Around Town
Features
Headlines
Houston
Latest Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Shows
Social
Sports
The Morning Mix

Houston Texan DeAndre Hopkins wants to share his football knowledge with future stars. The wide receiver took to his Twitter account and is giving young athletes quite the opportunity.

This is what the tweet says:

The tweet was sent yesterday, so that means he was referring to THIS morning...at 9a.

So if working out and meeting one of your favorite Houston Texans has ever been on your to-do list, today is the day to do it!

 

ABC 13

Tags: 
Houston
Texans
Athletes
DeAndre Hopkins
workout
Herman Park
Miller Outdoor Theater