Deer Park And La Porte ISD Cancel Classes Today

What You Need To Know About The Deer Park Fire

March 18, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
School Bus

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Houston
The Morning Mix

Overnight the fire spread to five more tanks.

In light of those events, La Porte ISD

And Deer Park ISD have cancelled Classes.

Click here for the full story from ABC 13

 

Tags: 
Fire in Deer Park
Classes cancelled

Recent Podcast Audio
Rhyme time 3-5-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 2: What were your biggest fears about being a Mom? The WORST advice you ever got! First Time Mom
He Got Her Disinvited To Cook-Off Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes