Deshaun Watson Is The Downtown Rodeo Parade Grand Marshal

Deshaun Watson has been named the Grand Marshal “We are truly honored to have Deshaun Watson serve as grand marshal of the 2019 Downtown Rodeo Parade,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. “Since arriving in Houston, Deshaun has had a tremendous impact, both on the field and within our community, and we are thrilled to have him participate in this time-honored tradition.”

The parade will take place on February 23rd and if you wanna join on the fun here are the details!

Prior to the start of the parade will be the 32nd annual Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips.



Schedule

9:10 a.m. wheelchair race

9:20 a.m. 10K race

9:35 a.m. 5K fun run/walk

10 a.m. Downtown Rodeo Parade

Click here for all the info on the Parade.