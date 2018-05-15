Did You Get Married Without Your Parents Permission

Weddings seem to be on everyone's mind this week as Prince Harry and Meghan are set to be married. The Queen gave her Royal Blessing this week.

Bearing The Queen's signature, the Instrument of Consent records Her Majesty's consent to the Marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. #RoyalWedding



It got us thinking. What if you didn't get the blessing? If your parents didn't approve. Did you go through with it?