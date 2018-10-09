Did You Learn Anything About Your Significant Other When You Moved In Together?

We did it you guys! After a year and a half of dating, I just moved in with my boyfriend Gabe. The first week has been awesome!

After sifting through hundreds of boxes all week, (most of which was my closet) we're finally all settled into the new place.

Good news though: before we actually moved in together, we spent plenty of time at each other's places...so there wasn't much I didn't already know about Gabe's living situation. He's clean, he cooks, he's handy, he kills bugs and even mows the lawn! I have nothing to complain about on his side, he's my absolute favorite roomie of all time.

I was a little worried that he'd be weirded out by some of my habits though: I always sit down on the floor in the bathroom to put my makeup on, it takes me forever to get ready after I shower, I'm not THAT great of a cook, and my dog is anything but quiet.

If you live with your significant other, did you notice anything weird or that you got annoyed by once you moved in together?

I better brush up on my cooking "skills" soon though, because for some reason we offered to host Thanksgiving this year. Whoops.