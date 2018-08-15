Did Your Spouse (Not) Cheat On You?

Do you believe everything your spouse says?

My wife Jillian got into our minivan and found a wallet in the center console that belongs to a women we’ve never met before. We can’t figure out exactly how it got there!

My theory: I think Jillian left the car unlocked and some woman thought it was her car, got in, and then realized it wasn’t her car, so she jumped out and forget her wallet. I didn't realize that for a BRIEF MOMENT, my wife had a different theory...

After we discussed the many options that could have happened, Jillian said to me, “I just want you to know that I believe you.” I had no idea what she meant until I realized that she was saying she didn’t think I was cheating on her with this woman and THAT’S why her wallet was in the van!