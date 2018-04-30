Do You Always Have To Bring A Gift No Matter The Party?

This all started with a Gender Reveal party that we got a call for and Anna was wondering if she had to take a gift. Sarah said yes and Geoff and Lauren said, no. Turns out, she went this past weekend and there WERE gifts. Luckily, she listened to Sarah and had a gift.

That got us wondering, cause Sarah said, "No matter what. You always have to bring a present. If you get an invited. You should always bring a present.

Is that true?