According to a study, 56% of Americans believe in love at first sight?

This study was of 1,100 Americans.

Is it real? What does science say about love at first sight?

Well according to Psychology today MEN are more likely to experience love at first sight and that people, in general, are more likely to experience love at first sight with beautiful people.

Ironically, love at sight usually isn't mutual! Which, according to Psychology Today suggests that shared instant love isn't common.

So what about you? Do you believe in love at first sight? Have you experienced it? Was it mutual?