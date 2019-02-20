Do You Pay Your Family To Watch Your Kids?

My mother-in-law wants to start charging us for watching the kids.

My husband and I have been married for 9 years and we have to kids. Our daughter is 4 and our youngest is now 6 months! When we had our first child his mother couldn't wait to watch her all the time. She was almost a second resident at our house, but then when our second was born and she was watching two kids for us she said it was "too much" and started to turn down our requests for watching the kids. We both thought the reason she moved down here from Oklahoma was to be closer to her grandkids and she seemed to LOVE IT!

Now, it feels like we are burdening when we ask her to watch the kids. She also told my husband that she thinks it would be fair if we started to pay her. After all, when she doesn't watch the kids, we pay a baby sitter, so why not pay her.

Do you pay your family to babysit your kids?